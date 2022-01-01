Enclave Café
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
10051 Old Grove Rd.
Popular Items
Location
10051 Old Grove Rd.
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
JuneShine
HONEST ALCOHOL FOR A HEALTHIER PLANET.
Junction Bar & Grill - Scripps
Come in and enjoy!
White Labs Brewing Co.
Advancing Fermentation. Cultivating Community.
SMACK'N Guamanian Grill
Come in and enjoy!