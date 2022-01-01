Enclave Café

Go
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.

10051 Old Grove Rd.

Popular Items

Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Pasturebird BLT$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
Coconut Chicken Strips$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
Ginger-ade$4.00
Housemade overnight infused fresh ginger, coconut sugar, fresh lime juice, mint
Cassava Coconut Cake$4.00
Gluten-Free sticky cake made with grated whole cassava and coconut
Olipop Sparkling Tonic$4.00
Prebiotic rich Sparkling Tonic
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Regenerative Greens Small Salad$10.00
Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan Tahini herb dressing
// Dairy - Egg //
Bechamel Roasted Veggies$10.00
Roasted seasonal veggies served with our truffle béchamel sauce OR our vegan cashew truffle sauce.
// Dairy //
