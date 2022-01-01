Enclave Café

Go
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.

Tropical Salad with Coco Chicken Strip$18.00
Spring mix, mango, mint, cilantro, napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrots, green onion, toasted coconut, macadamia nuts, ginger macadamia nut dressing
// Nuts - Soy //
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
Coconut Chicken Strips$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth
Immunity boosting chicken, ginger and turmeric broth.
Strawberry, Black Sesame And Chèvre Burnt Cinnamon Croissant$7.00
House Made Fresh Pastry.
// Gluten - Dairy //
SUI Serrano & Gruyère Croissant$6.00
Enclave freshly baked croissant filled with Serrano ham and Gruyère cheese.
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, pico de gallo, beans, organic Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Pasturebird BLT$15.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
Bechamel Roasted Veggies$10.00
Roasted seasonal veggies served with our truffle béchamel sauce OR our vegan cashew truffle sauce.
// Dairy //
3570 Carmel Mountain Road

San Diego CA

Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
