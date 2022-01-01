Enclave Café
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
3570 Carmel Mountain Road
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
MOM'S PIZZA & PASTA
"MOM Loves you... Mom's pizza & Pasta brings the taste of New York City, Italy and Sicily to San Diego. We make our pizza on hot stones. hence the crispy and dark brown crust with a crusty, chewy texture and nutty falvor. Our dough is fermented for 72 hours for that great flavor and digestibility since all the bad sugars are consumed by our little yeast buddies. Our sauce is made from 2 different types of fresh Italian tomatoes grown in CA. Our vendor is the only grower in USA that actually grows Italian tomatoes. Our cheese is freshly hand shredded from all natural mozzarella cheese. IN addition to pizza we have one of the best calzones, stromboli, chicken parm and freshly made pasta in the area. We do not cut corners and make every pizza, pasta and sandwich to order. Give us a try and see it for yourself. MOM."
Toast Cafe
Fresh Ingredients, Gourmet Food
Crust Pizzeria
CRUST is an upscale, neighborhood pizzeria that serves up handcrafted, Artisan New York style Pizza with a modern touch. Craft Beers, Wines, Full Bar.
Seasalt Del Mar
Seafood Bistro