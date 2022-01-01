- /
Enclave Café
OPENING FRIDAY MARCH 11 TH2022 !!!
4655 Executive Drive
Popular Items
|Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich
|$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
|Banana Walnut Bread
|$5.00
Gluten-Free made in house delicious Banana Walnut Bread.
// Nuts - Eggs //
|Pellegrino
|$3.00
|Pasturebird BLT
|$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
|Latte
All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.
|Super Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Spring mix, egg, bacon, aged bleu cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, micro greens, served with our herb ranch dressing OR vegan tahini herb dressing.
// Eggs - Dairy //
|Coconut Chicken Strips
|$17.00
Gluten-free coconut-walnut crusted PastureBird chicken breast strips served with our mango-bbq sauce, hot honey, and our macadamia nut ginger tropical slaw. // Nuts - Soy - Eggs //
|Chicory & Dandelion Coffee Alternative
Enclave Non Caffeinated Coffee Alternative.
|Iced Hibiscus Rose Citrus Tea
|$4.00
Daily brewed iced and unsweetened herbal tea made with hibiscus, rose petals and fresh citrus.
|Sandy Eggo Sando
|$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
Location
4655 Executive Drive
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
