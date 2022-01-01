Go
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Enclave Café

Closed today

10051 Old Grove Rd.

San Diego, CA 92131

Popular Items

Fancy Schmancy Grilled Cheese$13.00
Charred Prager Bros organic sourdough, French brie, aged cheddar, truffle béchamel, housemade avocado oil mayo, served with a side of greens. Gluten-Free bread is available for substitution.
// Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //
Sandy Eggo Sando$13.00
Enclave's " Hit the Spot " breakfast sando, with eggs, avocado, kale, gruyère and your choice of bacon or turkey patty. Enjoy it with your favorite bread: Sourdough Dutch crunch brioche OR Gluten-Free bread OR Prager Bros sourdough toast OR SUI croissant.
// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //
Veggie Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Breakfast Burrito with scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, cruciferous & root vegetables, pico de gallo, beans, organic Jack cheese, sourdough discard moringa tortilla. Our veggies may change depending on the season.
// Dairy - Eggs - Gluten //
Pasturebird BLT$19.00
Pasturebird chicken, bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, Pragers Bros Bread, served with our regenerative green side salad with our herb ranch dressing OR our vegan herb tahini dressing. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution
// Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //
Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich$19.00
Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution.
Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms
// Gluten - Nuts - Soy //
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego CA 92131

