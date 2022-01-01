Go
Toast

Encore Bistro Francais

Cozy French Bistro in the heart of Larchmont

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

22 Chatsworth Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (162 reviews)

Popular Items

Kobe Burger$20.00
Kobe beef burger with roasted onion, Brie cheese in brioche bun
Tuna Tartar$19.00
Tuna tartar with capers, shallots, anchovies, sesame oil and fresh herbs
Steak$36.00
Grilled NY strip steak with French Fries
Sole$32.00
Lemon sole cooked “en papillote”, lemon grass and lime sauce
Goat Cheese$14.00
Warm goat cheese toasts served with Boston lettuce and house dressing
Hanger$36.00
Grilled marinated hanger steak with French fries
Chicken$27.00
Roasted all natural free range chicken, French fries, rosemary jus
French Fries$8.00
Homemade French fries
Arugula$13.00
Baby arugula salad with red onion, fennel, grapefruit, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, olive oil and lime dressing
Parisienne$17.00
Frisée salad with smoked bacon, croutons, mushroom and poached egg, garlic dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

22 Chatsworth Ave

Larchmont NY

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bango Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grange

No reviews yet

Grange (noun): a gathering place centered around food; a hub for social activities, community service, and political lobbying.
Welcome to The Grange Larchmont. We are grateful to be open to serve you!
We called ourselves The Grange because we wanted our airy café to be a place for the community to gather to eat, socialize and make plans. In the midst of a pandemic, that part of our mission is temporarily on hold -- we hope not for long. In the meantime, you can order takeout from us and dine al fresco.
We offer a curated breakfast and lunch menu of sandwiches and salads, sweet treats, coffee, tea, and bubble tea--an antidote to these times if ever there were one.

Heritage 147

No reviews yet

Farm-to-Fork Comfort Food
Sustainably Sourced/Locally Grown/Handmade
community-based and chef-driven kitchen & eatery

Gusto Pizza

No reviews yet

Woodfired Neapolitan pizza in a trendy casual setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston