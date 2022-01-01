Go
Encore Saloon

Serving Mexican inspired food made fresh, daily.

PIZZA • TACOS

10 North Hotel St • $$

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)

Popular Items

CARNE ASADA BURRITO$12.00
Grittled beef with rice & beans, pico de gallo, avocado crema and salsa roja in a warm flour tortilla
PORK CARNITA TACO$3.50
Roasted and fried pork, pickled red onions, cilantro
CHIPS & SALSA$5.00
House fried chips and salsa roja.
TREE HUGGER TACO$3.50
Sauteed squash, zucchini, and mushrooms topped with cilantro pesto, crema and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN TACO$3.50
Chipotle marinated chicken topped with chipotle crema, onions and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
GUACAMOLE$5.75
Made fresh daily guacamole.
STREET CORN$5.00
Esquites (off the cob), lime mayo, chile powder, cotija, cilantro and a lime
CARNE ASADA TACO$4.50
Grittled beef topped with avocado crema, onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
CARNE ASADA BOWL$15.00
A deconstructed burrito with grittled beef, rice & beans, pico de gallo and a salad tossed with lime agave citronette topped with cotija cheese
BAJA FISH TACO$4.50
Beer battered fried ono topped with chipotle crema, cabbage slaw, pickeled red onion and cilantro on top of two warm corn tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

10 North Hotel St

Honolulu HI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
