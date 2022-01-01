Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Endicott

Endicott restaurants
Endicott restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consol's Family Kitchen

101 Oak Hill Avenue, Endicott

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Panzanella Salad with Grilled Chicken and Feta$13.00
A chopped salad consisting of a combination of grilled and fresh vegetables, including tomato, bell pepper, roasted red peppers, cucumber and red onion. It is tossed with grilled chicken, fresh basil, capers, chopped garlic toast and a honey vinaigrette.
Italian Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes and Olives, served over a bed of lettuce and topped with Grilled Chicken and Provonello Cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
BROADWAY DINER

3140 WATSON, Endwell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD SAND$6.25
CHICKEN SALAD COLD PLATE$8.95
SERVED WITH POTATO SALAD & COLESLAW
CHICKEN SALAD CLUB$12.50
