Endless Color
Come in and enjoy!
123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd
Popular Items
Location
123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd
Topanga CA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Cafe 27
Wholesome food with vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan options.
Topanga Living Cafe
Welcome to TLC! We are a family run local business nestled in Topanga Canyon.
The Draycott
The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.
Que Padre
Come in and enjoy tacos and margaritas!!