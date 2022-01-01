Go
Toast

Endless Color

Come in and enjoy!

123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Greens$20.00
Spinach, Leek, Mozzarella, Chevre, Shallots
Cheeseburger$12.00
Grass fed ground beef, fontina, American cheese, pickles and our house made secret sauce on a potato bun
Cheese$15.00
Mozzarella, Red Sauce, Wild Oregano
Burrata Pomodoro$21.00
Tomato, Burrata, Basil, Garlic Oil
Mushroom$22.00
Mozzarella, Gruyere, Garlic Confit, Mushroom Medley
Sausage & Rapini$22.00
Pork Sausage, Rapini, Sweet Pepper Confit, Mozzarella Fontina, Caramelized Onions, Calabrian Pepper Flakes
Pepperoni$18.00
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Parmesan
Margherita$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Wild Oregano
Baby Gems, Beet & Pistacchio$16.00
pickled onions, urfa bieber, goat cheese, pommegranate seeds
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce, baby kale, caesar salad dressing with croutons and shaved parmesan
See full menu

Location

123 S Topanga Canyon Blvd

Topanga CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cafe 27

No reviews yet

Wholesome food with vegetarian, gluten free, and vegan options.

Topanga Living Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to TLC! We are a family run local business nestled in Topanga Canyon.

The Draycott

No reviews yet

The Draycott is a California-inspired family-friendly Brasserie, created by Matt and Marissa Hermer. Named as an homage to London’s Draycott Avenue, where the husband-and-wife restaurateur duo first met, The Draycott features wholesome and classic dishes using locally sourced ingredients.
The restaurant-café melds the ambiance of Europe with a convivial all-day environment, featuring seasonal lunch and dinner menus served with a British twist.
After moving from London – where Matt and Marissa own and operate award- winning bars and restaurants – to Pacific Palisades, they wanted to create a place that married all the things they love about Southern California and all the things they miss about London.
With this, Matt and Marissa (along with their children, Max, Jake, and Sadie) warmly welcome you into their new home, The Draycott.

Que Padre

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy tacos and margaritas!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston