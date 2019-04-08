Go
Most Popular

Toast
$0.50
Popular
Egg
$1.00
Popular
Bacon
$1.50
Popular
Louie's Smokehouse Club
$5.50

Ham, bacon, turkey, tomato, lettuce, cheddar, and swiss on a croissant with a honey dijonaise spread.

Popular
Breakfast Sandwich
$3.50
Popular
Fajita Bowl
$5.50

Freshly seasoned chicken, peppers, and onions. Served over a bed of rice with a choice of additional toppings.

Popular
Chicken Fingers
$4.50
Popular
French Fries
$1.75
Popular
Chicken Parmesan
$5.50

Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast Fried and Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served over Pasta with Garlic Bread.

Popular

Pudding

Vanilla Pudding
$2.00

Hash Browns

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Wrap with Hash Brown
$5.00
Hash Brown
$1.00

French Toast

French Toast with Choice of Meat
$5.00
French Toast Muffin with Chocolate Chip Crumb Topping
$1.50

Beef Salad

Roast Beef Wrap with Cheese and side of Macaroni Salad
$4.50

Roast Beef with choice of cheese & toppings, Lettuce, and Tomato in a wrap served with a side of macaroni salad.

Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad
$2.50

Chopped Romaine with Croutons, Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing.

Fajitas

Fajita Bowl
$5.50

Freshly seasoned chicken, peppers, and onions. Served over a bed of rice with a choice of additional toppings.

Popular

Muffins

Strawberry Cream Cheese Muffin
$1.50

Turkey Clubs

Turkey Club Wrap
$5.50

Turkey, Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with Mayo on a Wrap

Cake

Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Icing
$2.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fingers
$4.50
Popular

Chocolate Chip Cookies

M&M Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.50

French Fries

French Fries
$1.75
Popular

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$5.50

House Made Chicken Parmesan on a Roll with Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmesan
$5.50

Fresh Breaded Chicken Breast Fried and Topped with Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara Sauce Served over Pasta with Garlic Bread.

Popular

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich with House Chips
$5.50

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas
$5.50

2 Fajitas with freshly seasoned peppers, onions, and chicken. Served on flour tortillas with your choice of Toppings.

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger
$5.00

Pancakes

Pancakes with choice of Meat
$4.50

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon
$1.00

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Cheese Burger
$4.00

Ranch Salad

Cajun Shrimp Salad with Crunchy Topping and Ranch Dressing
$5.50

Cajun shrimp served over mixed greens, mozzarella cheese, cucumbers, cherry tomato, shredded carrots and fried tortilla chips. Drizzled with ranch dressing.

More

Red Grape Cup
$2.00
Blueberry and Strawberry Parfait
$3.00
Raspberry Tea
$1.00
Chocolate Milk
$1.25
Dt Green Tea
$1.00
Diet Icy Tea
$1.00
Dr Pepper
$1.75
Icy Peach Tea
$1.00
Icy Sweet Tea
$1.00
Orange Drink
$1.00
Mountain Dew
$1.75
Orange Gatorade
$1.75
Green Tea
$1.00
Pepsi
$1.75
Lemonade Tea
$1.00
Icy Tea
$1.00
Ginger Ale
$1.75
Dt Dr Pepper
$1.75
Enersys Breakfast Special
$5.00

Two eggs, choice of meat & choice of toast with hash brown.

Western Omelet with Toast
$5.00

Eggs, onions, peppers, and ham with choice of cheese and choice of toast

Smores Bar
$1.50
Strawberry Cream Cheese with Crumb Topping
$1.50
Orange Juice
$1.25
Milk
$1.25
Miss Vickies Smokehouse BBQ
$1.00
Miss Vickies Sea Salt
$1.00
Cool Ranch Doritos
$1.00
Lays Plain
$1.00
Fritos
$1.00
Miss Vickies Jalepeno
$1.00
Doritos
$1.00
Miss Vickies Sea Salt and Vinegar
$1.00
Sausage Patty
$1.00
Cheese
$0.50
Roast Beef Melt with fries
$5.00

Roast Beef melt with sauteed onions, choice of cheese, and bread.

Chicken Capri Ciabatta
$5.50

Grilled Chicken with Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella and Roasted Red Pepper on a Ciabatta.

Onion Rings
$1.75
Grilled Cheese
$3.00
Create Your Own Salad with Protein
$6.00

Build a Salad your way. Choose your greens and Toppings.

Create Your Own Salad
$4.50

Build a Salad your way. Choose your greens and Toppings.

Side Salad
$2.50

Fresh Cut Greens with Tomatoes, Cucumbers and Shredded Carrots. Comes with one Dressing Pack.

Daily Breakfast Sandwich
$4.00
Breakfast Sandwich No Meat
$3.00
Potato Salad
$1.00

House made potato salad.

Cheese Sandwich
$3.50
Wrap
$4.50
Hoagies
$5.00
Sandwich
$4.50
