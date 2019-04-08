Go
A map showing the location of EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

Open today 7:00 AM - 1:00 PM

2400 Bernville Rd

Reading, PA 19605

Menu

Most Popular

Create Your Own Salad
$4.50

Build a Salad your way. Choose your greens and Toppings.

Popular
Wrap
$4.50
Popular
Bottled Water
$1.00
Popular
Create Your Own Omelet
$4.50

3 eggs with your choice of vegetables and toast served with a hash brown.

Popular
Egg
$1.00
Popular
Breakfast Sandwich
$3.50
Popular
Turkey Melt
$5.50

Fresh roasted turkey on your choice of grilled bread and cheese with sliced tomato. Served with Fries

Popular
Chicken Fajitas
$5.50

2 Fajitas with freshly Seasoned Chicken Served on flour tortillas with your choice of Toppings and rice .

Popular
Italian Hoagie
$5.00

Ham, capicola, salami, with Choice of Cheese and toppings served on a hoagie roll

Popular
Fajita Bowl
$5.50

Freshly seasoned Chicken Served Over a Bed of Rice with a choice of Toppings.

Popular

Cheeseburgers

Cheeseburger
$5.00

French Fries

French Fries
$1.75

Veggie Burgers

Veggie Cheese Burger
$4.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Fingers
$4.50

Hash Browns

Hash Brown
$1.00

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Bacon
$1.50

More

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich
$5.00

Sliced potatoes, beets, cucumbers, tomatoes ,onion and cheese on grilled bread with coriander chutney and seasonings.

Hoagies
$5.00
Cheese Sandwich
$3.50
Orange Juice
$1.25
Chocolate Milk
$1.25
Lemonade Tea
$1.00
Orange Drink
$1.00
Icy Peach Tea
$1.00
Cream Cheese
$0.35
Bacon
$1.50
Toast
$0.50
Onion Rings
$1.75
Grilled Cheese
$3.00
Daily Breakfast Special
$4.00

2 Eggs, Choice of meat , hash brown and choice of Toast.

Breakfast Sandwich No Meat
$3.00
Lay's BBQ
$1.00
Cheetos
$1.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading PA 19605

