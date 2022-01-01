Go
Toast

Enfes NYC

Come in and enjoy!

210 Hudson Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Pesto$12.00
grilled chicken, mashed potato, pesto, sauteed mushroom, jack cheddar cheese
Turkish Apple Tea$2.00
Enfes Classic$12.00
ground beef, sauteed onion, parsley and a choice of potato or spinach
4 Cheese & Garlic Tomato$10.00
ricotta, feta, mozzarella, jack cheddar cheese, garlic tomato sauce and parsley
Mediterranean$12.00
grilled chicken, sauteed spinach, ricotta, mushroom with garlic tomato sauce
Chicken Broccoli$12.00
grilled chicken, broccoli, mashed potato, roasted pepper, sauteed onion
Lentil Soup$5.00
Middle Eastern$12.00
grilled chicken, babagannush, mozzarella and parsley
Falafel Bowl$10.00
hummus, falafel served with pita
See full menu

Location

210 Hudson Street

Jersey City NJ

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

ONDO Jersey City

No reviews yet

“ONDO, is a contemporary Korean restaurant and bar serving traditional classics alongside new and exciting interpretations of Korean dishes.”

The Belgian Plate by @waffleitandco

No reviews yet

We sincerely appreciate your business! Text or call us for more information at 201 788 7613 or 862 309 0028. We also cater small or big events!

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

traditional Japanese ramen and izakaya style small plates

Maman

No reviews yet

Cafe & Bakery

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston