Enfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Enfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Enfield

Enfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Ramen
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try Enfield restaurants

Angelo's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Pizza

240 Brainard Rd, Enfield

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
SM ALL MOZZ. PIZZA$10.66
10 inch pie, with 8 slices
Chicken Tenders$8.06
... served with side of BBQ Dipping sauce
LG ALL MOZZ. PIZZA$14.56
16 inch pie, with 12 slices
More about Angelo's Pizza
Smoothville image

 

Smoothville

310 Hazard Avenue, Enfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SM Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder
16 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter
16 oz Acai Almond Butter
acai, almond milk, avocado, protein powder, almond butter * GLUTEN FREE
More about Smoothville
Saki Restaurant image

 

Saki Restaurant

54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Miso Ramen$14.00
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Miso broth
California roll$6.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
Garlic Noodles$5.00
hibachi noodle, garlic, soysauce
More about Saki Restaurant
D'Angelo image

SANDWICHES

D'Angelo

12 Hazard Ave, Enfield

Avg 4.5 (2092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lays Baked$1.29
Root Beer
Thanksgiving Toasted
More about D'Angelo
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Yarde Tavern Enfield

1658 King St, Enfield

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Full Tender$19.99
A full pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders
Quesadilla$12.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, or crispy Buffalo chicken, with shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with Salsa and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2, add guacamole $2
Fried Mozzarella$12.99
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella rounds with marinara, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction
More about The Yarde Tavern Enfield
Map

More near Enfield to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Suffield

No reviews yet

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston