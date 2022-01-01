Enfield restaurants you'll love
Angelo's Pizza
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Pizza
240 Brainard Rd, Enfield
Popular items
|SM ALL MOZZ. PIZZA
|$10.66
10 inch pie, with 8 slices
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.06
... served with side of BBQ Dipping sauce
|LG ALL MOZZ. PIZZA
|$14.56
16 inch pie, with 12 slices
Smoothville
Smoothville
310 Hazard Avenue, Enfield
Popular items
|SM Nuts About You
chocolate almond milk, banana, honey, cinnamon, peanut butter, protein powder
|16 oz Peanut Butter Jelly
vanilla almond milk, mixed berries, vanilla protein powder, peanut butter
|16 oz Acai Almond Butter
acai, almond milk, avocado, protein powder, almond butter * GLUTEN FREE
Saki Restaurant
Saki Restaurant
54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD
Popular items
|Miso Ramen
|$14.00
Chashu Pork, Bean sprouts, grilled corn, scallions, soft boiled egg, nori, fried onion with Miso broth
|California roll
|$6.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber,sesame seeds, sushi rice, seaweed
|Garlic Noodles
|$5.00
hibachi noodle, garlic, soysauce
D'Angelo
SANDWICHES
D'Angelo
12 Hazard Ave, Enfield
Popular items
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
|Root Beer
|Thanksgiving Toasted
The Yarde Tavern Enfield
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Yarde Tavern Enfield
1658 King St, Enfield
Popular items
|Full Tender
|$19.99
A full pound of house made freshly breaded chicken tenders
|Quesadilla
|$12.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, or crispy Buffalo chicken, with shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with Salsa and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2, add guacamole $2
|Fried Mozzarella
|$12.99
Hand breaded fresh mozzarella rounds with marinara, roasted tomatoes, basil pesto and balsamic reduction