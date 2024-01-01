Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Enfield
/
Enfield
/
Chocolate Cake
Enfield restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Angelo's Pizza
240 Brainard Rd, Enfield
No reviews yet
Chocolate Mousse Cake
$6.50
More about Angelo's Pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Yarde Tavern Enfield - Enfield CT
1658 King St, Enfield
Avg 4
(126 reviews)
Death by Chocolate Cake
$8.99
More about The Yarde Tavern Enfield - Enfield CT
