Quesadillas in Enfield

Enfield restaurants
Enfield restaurants that serve quesadillas

Angelo's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA

Angelo's Pizza

240 Brainard Rd, Enfield

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)
Takeout
Kids CHICKEN QUESADILLA$7.02
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
cheddar & hot sauce
Chicken Quesadilla
More about Angelo's Pizza
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Yarde Tavern Enfield

1658 King St, Enfield

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.99
Your choice of grilled chicken, or crispy Buffalo chicken, with shredded cheddar jack cheese, Pico de Gallo, and green onions. Served with Salsa and sour cream. Add Pulled Pork $2, add guacamole $2
More about The Yarde Tavern Enfield

