Scallops in Enfield

Enfield restaurants that serve scallops
PIZZA • PASTA
Angelo's Pizza
240 Brainard Rd, Enfield
Avg 4.5
(95 reviews)
NEW FRIED SCALLOPS
$16.64
More about Angelo's Pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL
The Yarde Tavern Enfield - Enfield CT
1658 King St, Enfield
Avg 4
(126 reviews)
Fried Scallops
$26.00
More about The Yarde Tavern Enfield - Enfield CT
