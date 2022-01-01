Tacos in Enfield
Saki Restaurant
54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD
|Spicy Tuna Taco *
|$13.00
2 tortillas, spicy tuna, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, spicy aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
|Bulgogi Taco
|$13.00
2 tortillas, marinated beef, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
|Spicy Salmon Taco *
|$13.00
2 tortillas, spicy salmon, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, spicy aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
The Yarde Tavern Enfield
1658 King St, Enfield
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00