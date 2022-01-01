Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Enfield

Go
Enfield restaurants
Toast

Enfield restaurants that serve tacos

Saki Restaurant image

 

Saki Restaurant

54 Hazard Avenue,140, ENFIELD

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Taco *$13.00
2 tortillas, spicy tuna, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, spicy aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
Bulgogi Taco$13.00
2 tortillas, marinated beef, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, sweet aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
Spicy Salmon Taco *$13.00
2 tortillas, spicy salmon, lettuce, sushi rice, avocado, roasted sesame, spicy aoili, teriyaki sauce, crunch
More about Saki Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Yarde Tavern Enfield

1658 King St, Enfield

Avg 4 (126 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$15.00
More about The Yarde Tavern Enfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Enfield

Salmon

Chili

Quesadillas

Turkey Wraps

Pies

French Fries

Carrot Cake

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Enfield to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Windsor Locks

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Suffield

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Longmeadow

No reviews yet

Windsor

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Longmeadow

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston