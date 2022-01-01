Go
Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant

Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.

644 S. Figueroa St.

Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Togo's

Corporate Location

Cassell's Hamburgers

Come in and enjoy!
We grind antibiotic & hormone free Aspen
Ridge whole chucks and briskets daily.

Border Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

Bottega Louie

Bottega Louie is a Patisserie & Café and Restaurant located at 700 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, California. The Patisserie & Cafe offer an extensive selection of sweet and savory products for your enjoyment.

