Engine Co. No. 28 Restaurant
Housed in a beautifully restored 1912 firehouse, Engine Co. No. 28 has been putting out appetite fires since 1989 with classic American dishes inspired by the regional cooking of firehouses across the country.
644 S. Figueroa St.
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
