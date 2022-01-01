Go
Engine Company No. 3

217 W National Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1248 reviews)

Truffled Potato Skins (EC3)$5.50
potato skin peelings | local parmesan cheese | truffle oil *can be made dairy-free UPON REQUEST *gf
Company French Toast$6.00
Troubadour Bakery brioche | Maple Valley Co-op organic syrup | Freis Von Kiel butter
Goat Cheese Curds (EC3)$10.00
LaClare Farms goat cheese curds | Tia Paquita chorizo cream sauce | Troubadour Bakery crostini | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1)
VEG Risotto$10.00
Patatas Bravas (EC3)$8.50
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
House-Cured Bacon (2)$3.50
Patatas Bravas y Chorizo (EC3)$11.00
Igl Farms potatoes | spicy tomato sauce | roasted garlic aioli | Tia Paquita smoked chorizo | 3Brothers Farm Spanish fried egg (1) *gf
Tres Leches French Toast$7.00
Troubadour Bakery Brioche soaked in Heavy Cream and Coconut Milk, baked, and topped with house Strawberry Glaze & Cream Cheese Frosting
Patacon Con Huevo$14.00
smashed fried plantain | cilantro rice | Flyte Family Farm beans | salsa Hogao | 3Brother Farm sunny eggs (2) [add Tia Paquita Chorizo +$3.00]
*Vegetarian or Vegan UPON REQUEST *gf*
Sope Vegetariano$8.00
Corn flour masa | local pinto beans | 3Brothers Farm scrambled eggs w/ tomatoes | salsa roja | queso fresco | jalapeno crema | cilantro
*gf
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Sunday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
