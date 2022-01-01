Engine Company No. 3
Now Offering Curbside Pick Up Thursday - Sunday 8:30am - 1 pm
TAPAS
217 W National Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
217 W National Ave
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fluid
Come in and enjoy!
Don's Grocery & Liquor
At Don’s we’ve taken the old-school cool diner and brought it to today. A modern diner with food that’s craved and cocktails to please. We are the neighborhood’s go to place for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Fat Daddy's
Come in and enjoy!
The Laughing Taco
Traditional Mexican-Style Taquería