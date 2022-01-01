Go
Engleside Restaurant

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

30 Engleside Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Shrimp Tempura$13.95
Spicy chili-garlic sauce
Flounder Franchaise$30.95
Fresh lemon and white wine, baby spinach
Tuna Sushi$4.00
Edimame$5.50
Steamed soy beans
Baby Frisee with crumbled Gorgonzola$13.95
Caramelized pecans, honey-balsamic vinaigrette
California Roll$7.50
Crab stick, avocado
Ginger Glazed Chicken Breast$25.95
Stir fried vegetables, jasmine rice, sesame-soy vinaigrette
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.50
Tuna, spicy sauce
Creamy Crab Roll$9.25
Crab stick tempura with cream cheese, topped with special love potion
Tuna Crustini$12.95
Chopped tuna and avocado in a spicy sauce, over a parmesan crisp, topped with seaweed salad and a sweet sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

30 Engleside Ave

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
