Englewood restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Englewood, Colorado

The Englewood metro area is located to the south of Denver. Known for Pirate’s Cove water park and convenient shopping centers, that’s not all Englewood has to offer. From spicy Latin-American cuisine to charming Irish pubs, enjoy top restaurants in Denver on every block. Just take a trip down S Broadway and you’ll see a wide assortment of bistros, breakfast joints, and pizzerias.

Spend the day exploring the Englewood Market Place or check out the Gothic Theatre to work up an appetite for the tastes of the city. Order everything from Asian-American fare, southern home cooking, Italian cuisine, and even Lebanese food from Beirut. Choose from fast-casual dining, trendy restaurants, or family-run eateries. No matter what kind of food you’re looking for, Englewood delivers. Literally. Right to your door in fact! Delivery and takeout are available all across town.

Whether it be “breakfast near me” or “pizza in Englewood” when you’ve chosen your destination, don’t forget to check out the local craft beverage scene. There are plenty of places to explore local craft soda, cider, wine, and beer. You might even find some on tap at your favorite restaurant. Indulge all your senses when you set forth on your adventure through the restaurants of Englewood.

Englewood's top cuisines

Must-try Englewood restaurants

I.C. Brewhouse image

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Brewhouse Cheeseburger$12.95
1/2 lb. patty, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
Bone-In Wings 8ct.$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Boneless Wings 12ct.$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
CCICafe image

 

CCICafe

8000 South Chambers Road, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
Latte$3.00
Pumpkin Waffle
More about CCICafe
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl image

 

Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl

3295 S Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Ribs Platter, Large (6)$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl
Poke House - Centennial image

 

Poke House - Centennial

12023 East Araphoe Road Unit 140, Centennial

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Cheetos Spam Musubi$3.75
Grilled Spam wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes Hot Cheetos.
Regular Bowl$13.99
Choice of 3 protein.
Mac Salad$3.49
Creamy, Hawaiian style macaroni salad.
More about Poke House - Centennial
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs image

 

Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs

11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicago Style Hot Dog$4.49
Classic Chicago Style Vienna hotdog with yellow mustard, diced onions, green relish, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle slice, and a dash of celery salt.
Capone's Beef and Sausage$10.99
Thin slices of freshly cooked italian beef piled high on top of the italian sausage served on an italian style roll. Served dry, wet or dipped.
Chili Cheese Dog$5.99
Regular or Jumbo sized hotdog on poppy seed bun with fresh chili and cheese
More about Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
The Feedery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Feedery

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mac + Cheese$7.00
Topped with panko bread crumbs + choice of local bacon crumbles VG
Grow + Gather Burger$17.00
6 oz. Colorado beef patty, tomato, gruyere, caramelized onion, bacon aioli, brioche bun GFO, VGO
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
More about The Feedery
Grange Hall image

 

Grange Hall

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ginger Lemonade$3.00
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)$6.00
More about Grange Hall
Chop Shop image

 

Chop Shop

3150 South Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
Veggie Fried Rice$13.50
Fried Egg, Edamame, Zucchini, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallion, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
Grilled Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$16.00
House Ground Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Whipped Potatoes, Mango BBQ, Beer Battered Onion Rings
More about Chop Shop
Sahara Restaurant image

 

Sahara Restaurant

9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baklava- Homemade$4.50
Sahara Special$20.00
Fattouch Salad$7.00
More about Sahara Restaurant
The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bennie$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
Pancakes$9.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
More about The French Press
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial image

 

Colonna's Pizza- Centennial

7475 E Arapahoe Road #6, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
8 Wings$13.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
More about Colonna's Pizza- Centennial
Marco's Coal Fired image

 

Marco's Coal Fired

10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
OG Pizzeria Salad$11.00
Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Artichokes, Peppercini and our NEW Creamy Parmesan dressing.
*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizza$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
Toscana$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato sauce, topped with Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma DOP, Gran Cru Pecorino, Grape Tomatoes, EVOO
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
2 Penguins Tap & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Santorini Steak Salad$18.50
House greens, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made red pepper hummus, pita and sliced USDA choice sirloin with a balsamic vinaigrette.
Fish N Chips$15.50
Alaskan cod dipped in Odell’s Rupture IPA beer batter, fried to perfection, then served with slaw, cilantro tarter sauce and fries.
Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon$14.50
Aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Colore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Colore Italian Restaurant

2700 S Broadway, Englewood

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FOCCACIA ROLLS$1.75
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning
CALAMARI$12.25
Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime
SPAGHETTI /MEATBALL$15.25
Our classic beef meatballs, marinara
More about Colore Italian Restaurant
ViewHouse Centennial image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
Nuts & Berries$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
More about ViewHouse Centennial
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish & Chips Basket$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
Fried Pickles$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
Jalapeño Jack Burger$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Patxi's Pizza image

 

Patxi's Pizza

3455 S University Blvd, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
10" Classic Meat DEEP$23.00
14" BYO DEEP$24.00
14" BYO THIN$19.00
More about Patxi's Pizza
The Madras Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN

The Madras Cafe

6880 S Clinton St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.4 (539 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Avocado Cheese Masala Dosa$13.95
Crepe made of rice & lentil with avocado paste, cheese and seasoned potato masala.
Idli (3 pc)$5.95
Rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar
Madurai Malli Dosa$11.95
Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with cilantro and spice sauce.
More about The Madras Cafe
Western Sky Bar & Taproom image

 

Western Sky Bar & Taproom

4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cerebral Cloud Types
Hazy Double IPA
8.1% ABV
More about Western Sky Bar & Taproom
Felt image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Felt

2421, 101 W Floyd Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.3 (1345 reviews)
Takeout
More about Felt
Pindustry image

PIZZA

Pindustry

7939 E Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Avg 3 (56 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Pindustry
Avalanche Grill image

 

Avalanche Grill

6901 S Peoria Street, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Avalanche Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Englewood

3495 S. Downing St, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Tinga$4.45
Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
Queso$8.00
Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salso, and fresh cilantro
Add Mushrooms, Chorico, or Bacon for $2
More about Cochino Taco Englewood
Restaurant banner

 

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Cheesesteak$7.20
Grilled Chicken w/ Melted White American Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
Mushroom Cheesesteak$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms, White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
Cheese Fries$4.55
Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
Grange Hall image

 

Grange Hall

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kid's Meal$5.50
nuggets, petite fries, juice box
*ketchup packets included
Firebird$12.00
spicy fried breast, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan onion brioche
Basic Chick$9.00
fried breast, artisan brioche
More about Grange Hall
fellow traveler image

 

fellow traveler

3487 S Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
kung-pao cauliflower$10.00
vegan and gf
andouille hoagie$14.00
vegan
chickpea salad sandwich$12.00
vegan
More about fellow traveler

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Englewood

Cookies

Burritos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

French Fries

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Bacon Cheeseburgers

