Englewood restaurants you'll love
Top restaurants in Englewood, Colorado
The Englewood metro area is located to the south of Denver. Known for Pirate’s Cove water park and convenient shopping centers, that’s not all Englewood has to offer. From spicy Latin-American cuisine to charming Irish pubs, enjoy top restaurants in Denver on every block. Just take a trip down S Broadway and you’ll see a wide assortment of bistros, breakfast joints, and pizzerias.
Spend the day exploring the Englewood Market Place or check out the Gothic Theatre to work up an appetite for the tastes of the city. Order everything from Asian-American fare, southern home cooking, Italian cuisine, and even Lebanese food from Beirut. Choose from fast-casual dining, trendy restaurants, or family-run eateries. No matter what kind of food you’re looking for, Englewood delivers. Literally. Right to your door in fact! Delivery and takeout are available all across town.
Whether it be “breakfast near me” or “pizza in Englewood” when you’ve chosen your destination, don’t forget to check out the local craft beverage scene. There are plenty of places to explore local craft soda, cider, wine, and beer. You might even find some on tap at your favorite restaurant. Indulge all your senses when you set forth on your adventure through the restaurants of Englewood.
Englewood's top cuisines
Must-try Englewood restaurants
CHICKEN WINGS
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Popular items
|Brewhouse Cheeseburger
|$12.95
1/2 lb. patty, cheddar, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, fries
|Bone-In Wings 8ct.
|$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Boneless Wings 12ct.
|$11.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
CCICafe
8000 South Chambers Road, Centennial
|Popular items
|Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
|Latte
|$3.00
|Pumpkin Waffle
Moe's Original BBQ and Bowl
3295 S Broadway, Englewood
|Popular items
|Ribs Platter, Small (4)
|$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Ribs Platter, Large (6)
|$18.00
Six St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Poke House - Centennial
12023 East Araphoe Road Unit 140, Centennial
|Popular items
|Hot Cheetos Spam Musubi
|$3.75
Grilled Spam wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes Hot Cheetos.
|Regular Bowl
|$13.99
Choice of 3 protein.
|Mac Salad
|$3.49
Creamy, Hawaiian style macaroni salad.
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Popular items
|Chicago Style Hot Dog
|$4.49
Classic Chicago Style Vienna hotdog with yellow mustard, diced onions, green relish, tomato slices, sport peppers, pickle slice, and a dash of celery salt.
|Capone's Beef and Sausage
|$10.99
Thin slices of freshly cooked italian beef piled high on top of the italian sausage served on an italian style roll. Served dry, wet or dipped.
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
Regular or Jumbo sized hotdog on poppy seed bun with fresh chili and cheese
FRENCH FRIES
The Feedery
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Popular items
|Mac + Cheese
|$7.00
Topped with panko bread crumbs + choice of local bacon crumbles VG
|Grow + Gather Burger
|$17.00
6 oz. Colorado beef patty, tomato, gruyere, caramelized onion, bacon aioli, brioche bun GFO, VGO
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
Grange Hall
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Ginger Lemonade
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chunk Cookie
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chunk Cookies (2)
|$6.00
Chop Shop
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Popular items
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$16.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
|Veggie Fried Rice
|$13.50
Fried Egg, Edamame, Zucchini, Broccoli, Snow Peas, Cilantro, Carrot, Scallion, Sesame, Teriyaki
Gluten Free
|Grilled Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$16.00
House Ground Beef, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Whipped Potatoes, Mango BBQ, Beer Battered Onion Rings
Sahara Restaurant
9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Baklava- Homemade
|$4.50
|Sahara Special
|$20.00
|Fattouch Salad
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Bennie
|$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
|Pancakes
|$9.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6, Centennial
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$13.95
All Wings come with Fries. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Your Choice of Sauce
|The Tuscany
Traditional sauce, pepperoni, salami, black olives, peppers, mushrooms
|Meat Supreme
Classic cheese pizza topped with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mild sweet sausage
Marco's Coal Fired
10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK, Englewood
|Popular items
|OG Pizzeria Salad
|$11.00
Romaine, Grape Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olive, Artichokes, Peppercini and our NEW Creamy Parmesan dressing.
|*50% OFF* 12in Margherita Pizza
|$6.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
|Toscana
|$19.00
Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato sauce, topped with Arugula, Prosciutto di Parma DOP, Gran Cru Pecorino, Grape Tomatoes, EVOO
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Popular items
|Santorini Steak Salad
|$18.50
House greens, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumbers, house made red pepper hummus, pita and sliced USDA choice sirloin with a balsamic vinaigrette.
|Fish N Chips
|$15.50
Alaskan cod dipped in Odell’s Rupture IPA beer batter, fried to perfection, then served with slaw, cilantro tarter sauce and fries.
|Whiskey BBQ Cheddar Bacon
|$14.50
Aged cheddar, hickory smoked bacon, whiskey BBQ sauce, fried onion straws, lettuce and tomato.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Colore Italian Restaurant
2700 S Broadway, Englewood
|Popular items
|FOCCACIA ROLLS
|$1.75
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning
|CALAMARI
|$12.25
Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime
|SPAGHETTI /MEATBALL
|$15.25
Our classic beef meatballs, marinara
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes, basil
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
|Nuts & Berries
|$14.00
arugula, strawberries, blueberries, medjool dates, sun-dried cherries,
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips Basket
|$14.00
A generous portion of Samuel Adams® beer battered cod fillets, deep fried to a golden brown. Served with tartar sauce and hand cut potato chips.
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Our sliced pickles, lightly breaded and deep fried. Served with jalapeño dip.
|Jalapeño Jack Burger
|$12.50
Pepperjack cheese, fried jalapeño slices and a stuffed jalapeño. Served with lettuce, tomato, red onion and garlic mayo.
Patxi's Pizza
3455 S University Blvd, Englewood
|Popular items
|10" Classic Meat DEEP
|$23.00
|14" BYO DEEP
|$24.00
|14" BYO THIN
|$19.00
SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN
The Madras Cafe
6880 S Clinton St, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Avocado Cheese Masala Dosa
|$13.95
Crepe made of rice & lentil with avocado paste, cheese and seasoned potato masala.
|Idli (3 pc)
|$5.95
Rice & lentil cakes served with varieties of chutney and sambar
|Madurai Malli Dosa
|$11.95
Crepe made of rice & lentil topped with cilantro and spice sauce.
Western Sky Bar & Taproom
4361 S Broadway, Englewood, CO 80113, Englewood
|Popular items
|Cerebral Cloud Types
Hazy Double IPA
8.1% ABV
Cochino Taco Englewood
3495 S. Downing St, Englewood
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga
|$4.45
Marinated chicken thigh, cotija cheese, crema, white onion and fresh cilantro.
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
|Queso
|$8.00
Melty queso dip topped with pico de gallo, cotija cheese, charred serrano salso, and fresh cilantro
Add Mushrooms, Chorico, or Bacon for $2
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheesesteak
|$7.20
Grilled Chicken w/ Melted White American Cheese, and Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
|Mushroom Cheesesteak
|$7.20
Premium Grilled Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms, White American Cheese & Your Choice of 3 Free Toppings
|Cheese Fries
|$4.55
Crispy Fries served w/ a side of cheese sauce
Grange Hall
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|Kid's Meal
|$5.50
nuggets, petite fries, juice box
*ketchup packets included
|Firebird
|$12.00
spicy fried breast, crispy onions, pickles, cool ranch, artisan onion brioche
|Basic Chick
|$9.00
fried breast, artisan brioche
fellow traveler
3487 S Broadway, Englewood
|Popular items
|kung-pao cauliflower
|$10.00
vegan and gf
|andouille hoagie
|$14.00
vegan
|chickpea salad sandwich
|$12.00
vegan