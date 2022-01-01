Englewood restaurants you'll love

Top restaurants in Englewood, Colorado

The Englewood metro area is located to the south of Denver. Known for Pirate’s Cove water park and convenient shopping centers, that’s not all Englewood has to offer. From spicy Latin-American cuisine to charming Irish pubs, enjoy top restaurants in Denver on every block. Just take a trip down S Broadway and you’ll see a wide assortment of bistros, breakfast joints, and pizzerias.



Spend the day exploring the Englewood Market Place or check out the Gothic Theatre to work up an appetite for the tastes of the city. Order everything from Asian-American fare, southern home cooking, Italian cuisine, and even Lebanese food from Beirut. Choose from fast-casual dining, trendy restaurants, or family-run eateries. No matter what kind of food you’re looking for, Englewood delivers. Literally. Right to your door in fact! Delivery and takeout are available all across town.



Whether it be “breakfast near me” or “pizza in Englewood” when you’ve chosen your destination, don’t forget to check out the local craft beverage scene. There are plenty of places to explore local craft soda, cider, wine, and beer. You might even find some on tap at your favorite restaurant. Indulge all your senses when you set forth on your adventure through the restaurants of Englewood.