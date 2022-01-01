Englewood breakfast spots you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|French Toast
|$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
|Bennie
|$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
|Breakfast Super Sammy
|$7.00
SAMMY: Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Popular items
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
|Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
ViewHouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
|Popular items
|BBQ Bacon Queso Burger
|$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
|VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips
|$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
|Ballpark Burger
|$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun