Englewood breakfast spots you'll love

The French Press image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
French Toast$9.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Bennie$12.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
Breakfast Super Sammy$7.00
SAMMY: Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
More about The French Press
Illegal Pete's image

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
Build Your Nachos$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
Build Your Bowl
Customize every aspect to create the bowl of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
ViewHouse Centennial image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ Bacon Queso Burger$15.00
queso, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, house-made cherry bbq, brioche bun
VH Beer-Battered Fish & Chips$17.00
alaskan cod hand-battered in vh beer red ale batter, coleslaw, lemon, fries, house-made malt tartar sauce
Ballpark Burger$13.00
lettuce, tomato, onions, kosher dill pickles, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Centennial

