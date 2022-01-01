Englewood salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Englewood

I.C. Brewhouse image

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato
Bone-In Wings 8ct.$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
Bone-In Wings 16ct.$23.95
served with celery, carrots, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
Marco's Coal Fired image

 

Marco's Coal Fired

10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Jumbo Limoncello Chicken Wings$11.50
Our signature coal-fired roasted chicken wings with Limoncello infused marinade. Wings are GF. Comes with traditional focaccia.
House Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF
12in Gluten Free Margherita$16.00
House made Gluten Free dough, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Colore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Colore Italian Restaurant

2700 S Broadway, Englewood

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BAKED BOLOGNESE$17.25
Our family’s meat sauce with parmigiana, and penne, baked with mozzarella
CALAMARI$12.25
Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime
FOCCACIA ROLLS$1.75
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning
More about Colore Italian Restaurant

