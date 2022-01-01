Englewood salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Englewood
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
CHICKEN WINGS
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$13.95
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato
|Bone-In Wings 8ct.
|$13.95
served with celery and choice of ranch or bleu cheese
|Bone-In Wings 16ct.
|$23.95
served with celery, carrots, choice of ranch or bleu cheese
More about Marco's Coal Fired
Marco's Coal Fired
10111 Inverness Main St Suite JK, Englewood
|Popular items
|Jumbo Limoncello Chicken Wings
|$11.50
Our signature coal-fired roasted chicken wings with Limoncello infused marinade. Wings are GF. Comes with traditional focaccia.
|House Salad
|$8.00
Spring Mix, Grape Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella with Balsamic vinaigrette. Dressing comes on the side. V, GF
|12in Gluten Free Margherita
|$16.00
House made Gluten Free dough, Fresh Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, EVOO. * We do not recommend adding more than 3 toppings to a pizza.
More about Colore Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Colore Italian Restaurant
2700 S Broadway, Englewood
|Popular items
|BAKED BOLOGNESE
|$17.25
Our family’s meat sauce with parmigiana, and penne, baked with mozzarella
|CALAMARI
|$12.25
Chipotle aioli, marinara, lime
|FOCCACIA ROLLS
|$1.75
Our fresh baked rolls, made by hand, finished with our house seasoning