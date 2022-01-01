Baklava in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve baklava
More about Sahara Restaurant
Sahara Restaurant
9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village
|Loubna’s Spicy Chicken
|$17.00
|Veggie Special
|$17.00
|Gyros
|$17.00
More about Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
4940 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Green Garden Salad
|$10.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing
|Gyros Plate
|$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
|Lamb Shank Plate
|$21.95
Tender and juicy lamb shank over rice served with feta cheese salad and tzatziki sauce