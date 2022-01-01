Burritos in Englewood

The Feedery

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
More about The Feedery
Old School Burrito image

The French Press

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Old School Burrito$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
More about The French Press
Item pic

Illegal Pete's

5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Build Your Burrito Box
Baja Style Fish Burrito$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Illegal Pete's
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
fellow traveler image

 

fellow traveler

3487 S Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
brunch burrito$13.00
More about fellow traveler

