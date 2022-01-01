Burritos in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve burritos
More about The Feedery
FRENCH FRIES
The Feedery
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Breakfast Burrito
|$14.00
Two local eggs, crispy potatoes, cheddar, salsa verde, guajillo pepper sauce, black beans, flour tortilla
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Old School Burrito
|$7.75
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
More about Illegal Pete's
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Build Your Burrito Box
|Baja Style Fish Burrito
|$8.99
Pete's famous fish burrito - comes standard with cabbage, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
|Build Your Burrito
Customize every aspect to create the burrito of your dreams
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Breakfast Burrito
|$13.00
More about fellow traveler
fellow traveler
3487 S Broadway, Englewood
|brunch burrito
|$13.00