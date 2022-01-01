Carrot cake in Englewood
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Carrot Cake
|$7.95
carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, whipped cream.
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6, Centennial
|Carrot Cake
|$5.49
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Homemade Carrot Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
|$8.00
The cake is just the delivery vessel for the frosting.