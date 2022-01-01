Chicken salad in Englewood
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$13.95
mixed greens, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, ranch dressing
The French Press
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Chicken Goat Cheese Salad
|$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Crispy Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.
Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs
9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Croutons