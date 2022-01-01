Chicken salad in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$13.95
mixed greens, crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, onions, ranch dressing
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Goat Cheese Salad$12.25
Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.
More about The French Press
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Thai Chicken Salad$16.50
Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.85
Grilled Chicken, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Banana Peppers, Black Olives & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

