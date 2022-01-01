Chicken sandwiches in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.95
fried chicken, buffalo sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Chop Shop

3150 South Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
More about Chop Shop
Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Al's Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich$14.00
Signature recipe boneless chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, all on a potato bun served with fries and a side of ranch.
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Centennial
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Quesadillas

French Fries

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston