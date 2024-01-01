Crab cakes in Englewood
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Crab Cake Bennie
|$15.50
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus
Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
|Loaded Crab Cake Fries
|$18.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with a jumbo lump crab cake.
|Crab Cakes
|$16.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes with side of old bay aioli, jicama cilantro slaw and mixed greens