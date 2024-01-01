Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve crab cakes

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Bennie$15.50
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, gluten-free crab cakes, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus
More about The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Crab Cake Fries$18.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with a jumbo lump crab cake.
Crab Cakes$16.99
Two jumbo lump crab cakes with side of old bay aioli, jicama cilantro slaw and mixed greens
More about Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze

