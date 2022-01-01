Crispy chicken in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Feedery image

FRENCH FRIES

The Feedery

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken$16.00
Chicken breast, whole grain honey mustard aioli, pickled red onion, house-made pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
More about The Feedery
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken image

 

Chop Shop

3150 South Broadway, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken$17.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
Side of Crispy Chicken$6.00
More about Chop Shop
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Thai Chicken Salad$16.50
Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

ViewHouse Centennial

7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial

Avg 3.9 (946 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun
More about ViewHouse Centennial
Consumer pic

 

Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

9696 - A East Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$10.85
Crispy Chicken, Tomato, Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Black Olives, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Croutons
More about Pat's Philly Steaks & Subs

