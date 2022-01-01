Crispy chicken in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve crispy chicken
The Feedery
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Crispy Chicken
|$16.00
Chicken breast, whole grain honey mustard aioli, pickled red onion, house-made pickle chips, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.
Chop Shop
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Crispy Fried All Natural Chicken
|$17.50
Creamy White Cheddar Polenta, Sauteed Swiss Chard w/Bacon, Bacon Gravy, Chipotle Wild Flower Honey
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
All Natural Chicken Breast, Bacon, White Cheddar, Ranch Aioli, Romaine, Tomato
|Side of Crispy Chicken
|$6.00
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Crispy Thai Chicken Salad
|$16.50
Crispy fried chicken, Asian slaw, peanuts, carrot, wonton crisps, mandarin orange, on a bed of romaine tossed in lime chile vinaigrette, sriracha peanut dressing.
ViewHouse Centennial
7101 South Clinton Street, Centennial
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
local organic fried romesco chicken, applewood-smoked bacon, pepper jack, fried pickles, red onions, ranch, brioche bun