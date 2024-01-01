Enchiladas in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Venalonzo’s Tacos
Venalonzo’s Tacos
6830 S Yosemite St, Centennial
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$12.99
4 Enchiladas: Corn tortilla rolled and filled w/ Chicken and covered in savory Salsa, Sour Cream, Tomatoes, Onions, Radishes, and Queso Fresco.
More about Cochino Taco Englewood - 3495 S. Downing St
Cochino Taco Englewood - 3495 S. Downing St
3495 S. Downing St, Englewood
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$12.00
Three corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with asadero cheese. Topped with cotija cheese, white onions and lettuce. Served with rice and refried beans. Salsa verde and crema come on the side.
Add protein for $3, protein is served on the side.