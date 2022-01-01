Grilled chicken in Englewood
Chop Shop
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Mediterranean Grilled Chicken
|$17.50
Creamy Hummus, Cous Cous, Romesco Sauce, Fresh Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Shallot, Feta, Dill
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$5.50
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Grilled Chicken and Avocado
|$18.50
Bed of romaine lettuce and spinach, with a roasted corn pico, drizzled with cilantro oil. Served with grilled chicken breast and two grilled avocado halves. Topped with crispy tortilla strips and served with a chipotle honey ranch.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Colore Italian Restaurant
2700 S Broadway, Englewood
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDW.
|$13.50
Roasted red pepper and fresh goat cheese topped with arugula and pesto aïoli on grilled focaccia