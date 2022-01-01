Huevos rancheros in Englewood
The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Huevos Rancheros
|$9.00
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).