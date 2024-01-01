Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jerk chicken in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Item pic

 

Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries$14.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with ((spicy)) jerk thigh chicken and diced mango.
Jerk Chicken taco$5.50
Soft corn tortilla loaded up with ((spicy)) jerk chicken, jicama cilantro slaw, jerk aioli, sunflower seeds and cotija cheese.
More about Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze
Consumer pic

 

Fitness Chef Pro

5801 South Quebec Street, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Jerk Chicken Wrap$12.00
More about Fitness Chef Pro

