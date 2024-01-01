Jerk chicken in Englewood
Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
|Loaded Jerk Chicken Fries
|$14.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with ((spicy)) jerk thigh chicken and diced mango.
|Jerk Chicken taco
|$5.50
Soft corn tortilla loaded up with ((spicy)) jerk chicken, jicama cilantro slaw, jerk aioli, sunflower seeds and cotija cheese.