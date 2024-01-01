Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve lobsters

Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze

6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village

TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Grilled Cheese$16.99
Thick cut Texas toast, grilled with lobster, Swiss, gouda, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with jicama cilantro slaw and red beans & rice.
Loaded Lobster Fries$19.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with lobster.
Mac and Cheese Lobster$18.99
Cellentani pasta with mozzarella, Swiss, cheddar and gouda cheeses. Topped with Lobster.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Colore Italian Restaurant

2700 S Broadway, Englewood

Avg 4.5 (1062 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER RAVIOLI$22.25
Maine lobster, ricotta and herb filled ravioli, pan seared shrimp, vodka tomato cream, fresh basil
