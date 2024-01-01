Lobsters in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze
Cherry Creek Food Hall - Salty Breeze
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village
|Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$16.99
Thick cut Texas toast, grilled with lobster, Swiss, gouda, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Served with jicama cilantro slaw and red beans & rice.
|Loaded Lobster Fries
|$19.99
Fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon, scallions and jalapenos. Topped with lobster.
|Mac and Cheese Lobster
|$18.99
Cellentani pasta with mozzarella, Swiss, cheddar and gouda cheeses. Topped with Lobster.