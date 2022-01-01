Mac and cheese in Englewood

Served with choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken- crispy fried chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce , then mixed with pasta and our house made cheese sauce, then garnished with blue cheese crumbles and toasty crumbs

B.T.O. - Thick slab bacon, diced tomato and caramelized onions, tossed in our house made cheese sauce and garnished with toasty crumbs, and our house friend onion strings.

Angry Mac- Hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tossed into our house made cheese sauce, topped with red chili flakes and garnished with toasty crumbs.

Classic- Our extremely popular mac n cheese, just a bigger portion garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and toasty crumbs.

