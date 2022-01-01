Mac and cheese in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve mac and cheese
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$5.95
The Feedery
900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood
|Mac + Cheese
|$8.00
Topped with panko bread crumbs + choice of local bacon crumbles VG
Chop Shop
3150 South Broadway, Englewood
|Side of Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.50
|Bacon Broccoli Mac n' Cheese
|$10.00
Colonna's Pizza- Centennial
7475 E Arapahoe Road #6, Centennial
|Kid's Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Mac N Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac n Cheese Bowl
|$15.00
Served with choice of side.
Buffalo Chicken- crispy fried chicken diced and tossed in buffalo sauce , then mixed with pasta and our house made cheese sauce, then garnished with blue cheese crumbles and toasty crumbs
B.T.O. - Thick slab bacon, diced tomato and caramelized onions, tossed in our house made cheese sauce and garnished with toasty crumbs, and our house friend onion strings.
Angry Mac- Hot Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, tossed into our house made cheese sauce, topped with red chili flakes and garnished with toasty crumbs.
Classic- Our extremely popular mac n cheese, just a bigger portion garnished with shredded cheddar cheese and toasty crumbs.
|SD Mac N Cheese
|$4.00