Muffins in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve muffins
More about 2 Penguins Tap and Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2 Penguins Tap and Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|SD Muffins
|$5.00
More about Just Be Kitchen - DTC
Just Be Kitchen - DTC
5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Cinnamon Swirl Muffin
|$3.50
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Apple Sauce, Salt, Cinnamon
VG, V, NF, EF
|Gingerbread Muffin
|$1.50
Cassava, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Milk, Flax Seed, Apple Cider Vinegar, Unsweetened House Applesauce, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Allspice, Cinnamon, Fresh Ginger, Nutmeg, Black Pepper
VG, V, NF and Egg Free