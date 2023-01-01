Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Muffins in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve muffins

2 Penguins Tap & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap and Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SD Muffins$5.00
More about 2 Penguins Tap and Grill
Item pic

 

Just Be Kitchen - DTC

5370 Greenwood Plaza Blvd, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cinnamon Swirl Muffin$3.50
Vanilla, Cassava, Coconut Sugar, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Milk, Flax Meal, Apple Cider Vin, Apple Sauce, Salt, Cinnamon
VG, V, NF, EF
Gingerbread Muffin$1.50
Cassava, Coconut Shortening, Coconut Sugar, Coconut Milk, Flax Seed, Apple Cider Vinegar, Unsweetened House Applesauce, Baking Soda, JBK Baking Powder, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Allspice, Cinnamon, Fresh Ginger, Nutmeg, Black Pepper
VG, V, NF and Egg Free
More about Just Be Kitchen - DTC

