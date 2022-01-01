Nachos in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve nachos
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|Build Your Nachos
|$8.99
Add toppings to a bed of house-fried chips and melty Queso
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Ultimate Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips smothered in our seasoned beef and queso. Topped with sliced fresh jalapeños, black olives, diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, sour cream and fresh guacamole.
|Irish Nachos
|$11.00
Hand cut fried potato slices drizzled with ranch dressing, shredded cheese and crumbled bacon, Topped with sour cream and parsley.