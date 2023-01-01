Pancakes in Englewood

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Pancakes Stack$9.00
Stack of six silver dollar pancakes.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
Pancakes$12.00
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
One Pancake$1.50
More about The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
Banner pic

 

V Revolution

3570 S Logan St, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Onion pancake$7.99
More about V Revolution

