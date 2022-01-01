Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve patty melts

I.C. Brewhouse image

CHICKEN WINGS

I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial

6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial

Avg 4 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Patty Melt
1/2lb patty, grilled onions, american cheese, texas toast, fries
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
Item pic

 

Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs

11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Patty Melt$6.99
More about Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.75
Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.
More about The French Press

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Grilled Chicken

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Hummus

Waffles

Lasagna

Mushroom Burgers

Chopped Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (546 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston