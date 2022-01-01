Patty melts in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve patty melts
More about I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
CHICKEN WINGS
I.C. Brewhouse - Centennial
6460 S. Syracuse Way, Centennial
|Patty Melt
1/2lb patty, grilled onions, american cheese, texas toast, fries
More about Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
Chicago Mike's Beef & Dogs
11405 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Patty Melt
|$6.99
More about The French Press
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The French Press
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village
|Patty Melt
|$11.75
Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.