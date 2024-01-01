Pudding in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve pudding
fellow traveler
fellow traveler
3487 S Broadway, Englewood
|rice pudding
|$8.00
coconut dulce de leche, cookie crumble, rotating fruit compote
vegan & gf
Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway
2796 S Broadway, Englewood
|Carrot Pudding
|$7.00
Popular dessert of India. Grated carrots, milk & sugar simmering over a low heat, & are garnished with chopped nuts & raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.
|Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Rice pudding is a dish made from rice mixed with water or milk and other ingredients such as cinnamon and raisins. It is also a gluten free dessert.