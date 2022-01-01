Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shawarma in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve shawarma

Sahara Restaurant image

 

Sahara Restaurant

9636 E Arapahoe Rd., Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Loubna’s Spicy Chicken$17.00
Veggie Special$17.00
Gyros$17.00
More about Sahara Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street

4940 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Garden Salad$10.95
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and black olives. Served with your choice of dressing
Gyros Plate$18.95
A lean blend of ground beef and lamb, lightly seasoned, served with hummus, rice, tzatziki sauce and feta cheese salad
Lamb Shank Plate$21.95
Tender and juicy lamb shank over rice served with feta cheese salad and tzatziki sauce
More about Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Hummus

Shrimp Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Lasagna

Cappuccino

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Penne

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (55 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (131 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston