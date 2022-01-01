Sliders in Englewood

Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match)

Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws.

Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles.

BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.

