Sliders in Englewood

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

2 Penguins Tap & Grill

13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial

Avg 4.1 (430 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sliders$10.00
Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match)
Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws.
Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles.
BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheeseburger Sliders - 4$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
Cheeseburger Sliders - 2$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
