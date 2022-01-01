Sliders in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve sliders
More about 2 Penguins Tap & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
2 Penguins Tap & Grill
13065 E Briarwood Ave, Centennial
|Sliders
|$10.00
Come in orders of three for 9 (please no mix and match)
Beef Sliders - beef patty with lettuce, tomato, comeback sauce and crispy onion straws.
Al’s Fried Chicken Slider - signature recipe chicken, whole grain honey mustard and pickles.
BLT Slider - hickory smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
BBQ Pork Sliders - slow roasted pork, whiskey BBQ sauce and coleslaw.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 4
|$14.00
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.
|Cheeseburger Sliders - 2
|$7.95
Tender ground chuck grilled with onion and topped with American cheese on soft steamed buns with special sauce.