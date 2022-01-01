Tacos in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

BURRITOS

Illegal Pete's

5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (2683 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1. Baja Fish Taco$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
More about Illegal Pete's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan

Avg 4.2 (863 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub
Restaurant banner

 

Cochino Taco Englewood

3495 S. Downing St, Englewood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Taco$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
Pastor Taco$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
Carnitas Taco$4.45
Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.
More about Cochino Taco Englewood

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Nachos

Burritos

Quesadillas

Chili

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheese Fries

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Golden

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Parker

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Morrison

No reviews yet

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston