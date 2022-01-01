Tacos in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve tacos
BURRITOS
Illegal Pete's
5312 DTC Blvd, Greenwood Village
|1. Baja Fish Taco
|$3.59
Pete's famous fish tacos - made with battered and fried Alaskan Pollock
FRENCH FRIES
Bout Time Pub & Grub
3580 South Platte River Drive A, Sheridan
|Tacos
|$13.00
Three soft shell tacos stuffed with your choice of steak, chicken, grilled or fried fish. Finished with Pico de Gallo, cheese and fiesta ranch.
Fish have cabbage, steak and chicken have lettuce.
Cochino Taco Englewood
3495 S. Downing St, Englewood
|Shrimp Taco
|$4.45
Beer battered fried shrimp, Cochino slaw, serrano aioli, guacamole, pickled red onion, crispy leeks and fresh cilantro.
|Pastor Taco
|$4.45
Guajillo rubbed marinated pork shoulder, fresh pineapple, radish, avocado tomatillo, white onion, and fresh cilantro.
|Carnitas Taco
|$4.45
Traditional tender carnitas, jalapeno crema, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro.