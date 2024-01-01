Tandoori in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve tandoori
More about Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway
Tikka and Grill - Englewood - 2796 S Broadway
2796 S Broadway, Englewood
|Chicken Tikka (Boneless Tandoori)
|$22.00
Not to be confused with Chicken Tikka Masala, boneless chicken marinated in homemade tandoori sauce and a variety of spices. Cooked in tandoor (clay oven) on a skewer and served with grilled onions, bell pepper and tomatoes. It is gluten free.
An authentic way to enjoy chicken tikka is with homemade naan breads.
|Lamb Tandoori (Boneless)
|$23.50
Boneless lamb leg meat cooked in our tandoori oven with spices and served on top of fresh onion and tomato. The best red wine pairing you can get for this dish is a Pinot Noir. It is gluten free and can be made dairy free upon request.
More about Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
11001 East Arapahoe Place, Centennial
|Tandoori Chicken
|$14.99
Bone in chicken marinated in a spicy sauce cooked in tandoori
|Tandoori Roti
|$3.49
Whole wheat dough made into round shape and cooked in tandoor
|Tandoori Mix Kebab
|$18.99
Chef choice of mix tandoori kababs