Turkey melts in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve turkey melts

FRENCH FRIES

The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen

900 E Hampden Ave, Englewood

Avg 4.9 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Melt$17.00
6 oz turkey patty, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, garlic aioli, marble rye bread. VGO, GFO
More about The Feedery Neighborhood Kitchen
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Melt$12.00
Grilled turkey breast, avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.
More about The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

