Englewood restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • Englewood

Englewood's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Steakhouses
Latin American
Must-try Englewood restaurants

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Homemade Crabcakes$27.00
Made fresh in house with blue crab meat
Garlic Shrimp and Scallops$29.00
Jumbo shrimp broiled in our hot garlic butter sauce.
Seafood Portofino$29.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams sautéed in a garlic sauce, a hint of tomato & tossed with linguine.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Farlow's On The Water image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish Tacos House Specialty$23.50
Fresh Open Blue Cobia lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo and shredded cabbage in a flour and corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with Cuban rice and salad
Coconut Shrimp House Specialty$25.00
Wild caught pink shrimp hand breaded with fresh coconut and panko bread crumbs. Served with house strawberry coconut sauce for dipping
Shrimp Dinner
Wild caught pink shrimp dipped in Caribbean Tempura batter & deep-fried to perfection
More about Farlow's On The Water
Mimosas image

 

Mimosas

1720 S McCall Road, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ultimate Club Sandwich$10.15
2 Egg Breakfast$6.75
BYO Omelets$10.49
More about Mimosas
EndZone Sports Grille image

 

EndZone Sports Grille

2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Basket of Fries$5.99
Chicken Tender Basket
10 Wings
More about EndZone Sports Grille
Restaurant banner

 

Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
*BYOP*$12.00
Build your own pizza. Cheese pizza base with your choice of toppings at $1 each.
*Margarita Pizza*$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, and marinara.
*Chicken Wings*
Traditional wings served with a choice of (1) sauce: Honey Buffalo, Alabama White BBQ, Korean BBQ. Served with celery and carrots.
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
Punta Gorda

