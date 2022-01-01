Englewood restaurants you'll love
Englewood's top cuisines
Must-try Englewood restaurants
More about Landy's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Popular items
|Homemade Crabcakes
|$27.00
Made fresh in house with blue crab meat
|Garlic Shrimp and Scallops
|$29.00
Jumbo shrimp broiled in our hot garlic butter sauce.
|Seafood Portofino
|$29.50
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams sautéed in a garlic sauce, a hint of tomato & tossed with linguine.
More about Farlow's On The Water
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Popular items
|Fish Tacos House Specialty
|$23.50
Fresh Open Blue Cobia lightly blackened with a tropical Kiwi Pico de Gallo and shredded cabbage in a flour and corn tortilla, then drizzled with a mango remoulade. Accompanied with Cuban rice and salad
|Coconut Shrimp House Specialty
|$25.00
Wild caught pink shrimp hand breaded with fresh coconut and panko bread crumbs. Served with house strawberry coconut sauce for dipping
|Shrimp Dinner
Wild caught pink shrimp dipped in Caribbean Tempura batter & deep-fried to perfection
More about Mimosas
Mimosas
1720 S McCall Road, Englewood
|Popular items
|Ultimate Club Sandwich
|$10.15
|2 Egg Breakfast
|$6.75
|BYO Omelets
|$10.49
More about EndZone Sports Grille
EndZone Sports Grille
2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood
|Popular items
|Basket of Fries
|$5.99
|Chicken Tender Basket
|10 Wings
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood
|Popular items
|*BYOP*
|$12.00
Build your own pizza. Cheese pizza base with your choice of toppings at $1 each.
|*Margarita Pizza*
|$13.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil leaf, olive oil, and marinara.
|*Chicken Wings*
Traditional wings served with a choice of (1) sauce: Honey Buffalo, Alabama White BBQ, Korean BBQ. Served with celery and carrots.