Cake in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Englewood restaurants that serve cake

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$8.00
Johnny Cakes image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Johnny Cakes$6.00
Johnny Cake is also known as the bread of St. Croix, 3 Served in a basket.
Biggest Chocolate Cake A La Mode$13.00
Dessert for 2
St. Croix Crab Cakes$17.50
Freshly made jalapeno, pineapple and blue crab cake over a roasted tomato jam and topped with a corn pico.
EndZone Sports Grille image

 

EndZone Sports Grille

2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Lava cake$10.00
