Chili in
Englewood
/
Englewood
/
Chili
Englewood restaurants that serve chili
EndZone Sports Grille
2440 S McCAll Rd, Englewood
No reviews yet
Game Day Chili
More about EndZone Sports Grille
Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood
Avg 4.1
(89 reviews)
*Texas Brisket Chili*
$7.00
Smoked brisket, ground beef, black beans, roasted poblano peppers. chipotle peppers, tomato, cilantro and chili powder. Served with shredded cheddar cheese and diced red onion.
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill
