Cobb salad in Englewood

Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve cobb salad

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Steak Cobb Salad$23.00
Grilled 6oz NY strip steak, bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, boiled egg served over spring leaf with balsamic dressing.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Farlow's On The Water image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Fresh chicken blackened and placed over crisp chilled romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles and bacon, with blue cheese dressing on the side.
More about Farlow's On The Water
Restaurant banner

 

Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

1859 Englewood Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.1 (89 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
*Cobb Salad*$14.00
Artisan Gem lettuces, diced tomato, cucumber, egg, corn, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, and your choice of house dressings.
More about Libee's Sports Bar and Grill

