Cobb salad in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve cobb salad
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Ultimate Steak Cobb Salad
|$23.00
Grilled 6oz NY strip steak, bacon, tomato, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, boiled egg served over spring leaf with balsamic dressing.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|Blackened Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Fresh chicken blackened and placed over crisp chilled romaine lettuce, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, hard boiled eggs, blue cheese crumbles and bacon, with blue cheese dressing on the side.