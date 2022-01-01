Crab salad in Englewood
Englewood restaurants that serve crab salad
SEAFOOD
Landy's Restaurant
1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood
|Florida Crab Salad
|$21.00
Blue crab meat salad, avocado, candied pecans, fresh strawberries on crisp romaine and a mango dressing.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Farlow's On The Water
2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood
|St. Croix Crab Salad House Specialty
|$17.00
Real Blue Crab salad served on a bed of artisan & romaine blend with fresh fruit, celery & our house sweet and sour vinaigrette
|Scoop Crab Salad
|$5.50
|St. Croix Berry Crab Salad
|$17.00
Cranberries added to our house blue crab salad - served over a bed of artisan & romaine blend with raspberries, blueberries, red grapes, strawberries, pineapple, and candied pecans - in a crispy taco bowl edged with cinnamon sugar. Served with raspberry vinaigrette