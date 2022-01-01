Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab salad in Englewood

Go
Englewood restaurants
Toast

Englewood restaurants that serve crab salad

Landy's Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Landy's Restaurant

1400 Aqua View Lane, Englewood

Avg 3.8 (826 reviews)
Takeout
Florida Crab Salad$21.00
Blue crab meat salad, avocado, candied pecans, fresh strawberries on crisp romaine and a mango dressing.
More about Landy's Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Farlow's On The Water

2080 S McCall Rd, Englewood

Avg 4.6 (4830 reviews)
Takeout
St. Croix Crab Salad House Specialty$17.00
Real Blue Crab salad served on a bed of artisan & romaine blend with fresh fruit, celery & our house sweet and sour vinaigrette
Scoop Crab Salad$5.50
St. Croix Berry Crab Salad$17.00
Cranberries added to our house blue crab salad - served over a bed of artisan &amp; romaine blend with raspberries, blueberries, red grapes, strawberries, pineapple, and candied pecans - in a crispy taco bowl edged with cinnamon sugar. Served with raspberry vinaigrette
More about Farlow's On The Water

Browse other tasty dishes in Englewood

Calamari

Cake

Mahi Mahi

Cobb Salad

Tacos

Pudding

Shrimp Basket

Lobsters

Map

More near Englewood to explore

Sarasota

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Bradenton

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Fort Myers

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Venice

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Port Charlotte

No reviews yet

Captiva

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Naples

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (328 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (460 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston